27-year-old WWE RAW star must win the Queen of the Ring tournament to kickstart major push

The King and Queen of the Ring tournament is underway, and first-round matches of both tournaments took place on the latest edition of RAW. 16 female superstars are battling to become the Queen of WWE and take their crown at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

One of those stars is Lyra Valkyria, who debuted on the red brand by beating Dakota Kai in round one. The former NXT Women's Champion was initially scheduled to face Asuka, but The Empress of Tomorrow has been medically not cleared to compete, and her Damage CTRL stablemate took her place.

The Irish star was majorly impressive in her victory against Dakota Kai, showing fans what to expect. Her stock is already sky-high after a fine run in NXT, where she beat current Women's World Champion Becky Lynch to become NXT Women's Champion.

WWE should now propel Lyra Valkyria into superstardom by having the star win the Queen of the Ring tournament. It's time for a new face to emerge as a megastar on the red brand, and here's why.

Becky Lynch could do with more credible contenders on WWE RAW amid the Queen of the Ring tournament

Becky Lynch won the Women's World Championship in a Battle Royal after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to injury. The Man is a seven-time Women's Champion and now has a target on her back.

That said, the WWE RAW women's roster doesn't overly consist of contenders who are believable threats to her world title. Liv Morgan has set her sights on Big Time Becks on her revenge tour.

Lyra Valkyria would be an interesting name to throw into the title picture but she has a legitimate claim to face her fellow countrywoman. She beat her at Halloween Havoc last year to win the NXT Women's Championship.

The 27-year-old star could get a massive break by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. She can boast not only a win over Becky Lynch but also a crown and throne, which should take her to the next level.

Lyra Valkyria should be pushed similarly to Tiffany Stratton

It's hard not to be amazed by Tiffany Stratton's main roster journey thus far. Tiffy Time has become one of WWE's most popular female stars despite being a heel. SmackDown's women's roster has a bonafide star in their grasp, and she looks to be the future of the division.

Lyra Valkyria should be used similarly to Tiffany Stratton on WWE RAW. The brand needs a rising star who is a massive hit with fans and Lyra has the tools to build a bond with crowds.

WWE heads to Europe for Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15. This should come when Valkyria has been crowned Queen Valkyria and can be paraded back near home soil.

Lyra Valkyria has the backing of NXT's Head of Creative, Shawn Michaels

Lyra Valkyria spent four years in developmental brand and got used to the WWE style. After an eye-catching NXT Women's Championship reign, she's been handed a massive opportunity to shine on RAW.

Shawn Michaels spoke highly of Valkyria by alluding to her title run and win against Becky Lynch. HBK feels The Queen of the Ring participant was a slow burn:

"I think Lyra Valkyria, I think she’s been an impressive champion. I think it’s somebody who I think came in from the UK, sort of…it’s like a slow burn with Lyra. Over time, people began to really appreciate her ability, her skill, and I think, obviously, her running across Becky Lynch was huge for her and her career." [H/T EWrestlingNews].

Shawn Michaels isn't the only one to endorse Lyra Valkyria. Becky Lynch has constantly given a glowing assessment of her compatriot. The Women's World Champion should be careful, though, as Valkyria is on her way to RAW's main event level. That should start by becoming Queen of the Ring at the end of the month.