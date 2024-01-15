27-year veteran to betray his partner in match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring potential twist

The Judgment Day is one of the must-see acts on WWE RAW. The faction has walked the talk on the red brand for quite some time now. Their latest storyline with former 24/7 Champion R-Truth has been nothing short of comedy gold.

The 27-year veteran joined the faction after defeating JD McDonagh in a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the December 18 episode of RAW. He will team up with The Miz to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest tomorrow night.

It is possible that Truth could betray The Miz to prove his allegiance to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week. The A-Lister has so far been successful in getting Truth to take on members of Judgment Day in tag team action.

However, the next match is with the main members of the faction. Both Priest and Balor seem to have accepted him as the newest member of their group. Who knows, we may see Rhea Ripley give her nod of approval this week on RAW.

Awesome Truth to win tag team titles from The Judgment Day? Looking at the possibility

The Miz reformed Awesome Truth with R-Truth a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. Both men teamed up to take on Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Could this mean bigger things for the two former multi-time champions?

It is possible Awesome Truth could get an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day. Miz might convince R-Truth to be his tag team partner long enough for them to win the championship from Balor and Priest.

It remains to be seen if Awesome Truth will stay as a tag team on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

