28-year-old male superstar to cost Rhea Ripley her WWE Women's World Championship? Exploring the possibility  

Dominik Mysterio retained his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee at the NXT Great American Bash, courtesy of Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator laid waste to Wes Lee during the match, delivering a devastating Riptide to the former champion.

Following that, Ripley took to Twitter to send a message to Lee. Given how things unfolded, an irate Wes Lee could exact revenge on Ripley for her recent actions, costing her the Women's World Championship in the coming days.

As you may know, Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. Mami has constantly targeted her real-life best friend in the last few weeks. On the recent episode of RAW, Ripley laid waste to Raquel, targeting her injured knee. Following that, Adam Pearce promised Big Mami Cool a shot at Ripley's title when she gets medically cleared.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Enjoy rehab. ⚖️ I know *knees get weak when around me… But dam @RaquelWWE you really took it literally 🤭Enjoy rehab. ⚖️ #WWERAW

While the duo was rumored to lock horns with each other in a one-on-one contest at SummerSlam, it has failed to materialize as of yet. Nonetheless, it's only a matter of time before Raquel collides with Ripley for the title.

When the inevitable bout does happen, Ripley could be confronted by the former NXT North American Champion. Wes Lee could make his presence felt during The Eradicator's potential match to cost her the Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio recently credited Rhea Ripley for his growth

Dominik Mysterio's career has seen tremendous growth ever since the creative paired him with Rhea Ripley. The duo's on-screen relationship and chemistry have been one of the best things about WWE.

Ex-con Dom recently shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's influence on his career. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, the current NXT North American Champion said:

"Rhea with these kids, you know, she’s teaching me how to be menacing to these kids. I can’t thank her enough. I think she’s really the one that helped me come out of my turtle shell and just enjoy and have fun with them. Our chemistry’s growing week to week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other. It’s only getting better man."

While Ripley and Dominik have been one of the best on-screen WWE couples in recent memory, there have been murmurs of the creative team breaking up the inseparable duo very soon. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

