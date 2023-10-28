28-year-old megastar to join Bobby Lashley's faction? Exploring WWE SmackDown Preview

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is poised to fuel further excitement for Crown Jewel 2023 with several highly anticipated segments and matches.

The scheduled bout between Santos Escobar and Montez Ford is expected to be one of the highlights of tonight's WWE SmackDown as it may potentially lead to intriguing consequences. We may see Logan Paul align with Bobby Lashley's faction on the blue brand.

The potential scenario that unfolds could be Lashley and Angelo Dawkins trying to interfere during the match, prompting the Latino World Order's members, such as Rey Mysterio and Carlito, to step in and oppose them. The ensuing confrontation could escalate into a brawl between the two groups. However, to counter the babyface faction, Logan Paul could potentially align himself with Bobby Lashley for a temporary alliance against the LWO.

The reasoning behind this association could be linked to the YouTube star's upcoming United States Championship match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. The animosity between Mysterio and the Maverick could effectively build anticipation among fans for their forthcoming title clash.

As the events unfold on tonight's episode of the blue brand during the Escobar and Montez Ford match, fans can expect an engaging and intense showdown. This will also help in further developing storylines leading up to Crown Jewel 2023.

What else is going to happen on tonight's WWE SmackDown?

In addition to the scheduled singles match between Santos Escobar and Montez Ford, WWE SmackDown is set to feature an anticipated segment involving Roman Reigns and LA Knight. The Tribal Chief and the Megastar are scheduled to participate in a contract signing segment tonight, ahead of their Undisputed Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023.

Additionally, just a few hours before tonight's WWE SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion has announced another highly anticipated match for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, as John Cena is now set to face Solo Sikoa in a first-time-ever clash. Notably, tonight's show will mark John Cena's last scheduled appearance on WWE programming.

Furthermore, Bianca Belair is also expected to be part of tonight's show as she made her return last week by coming to the aid of Charlotte Flair during a confrontation with Damage CTRL. Fans can expect further developments in Belair's storyline during tonight's edition of the blue brand.

With an action-packed lineup and several key segments on the horizon, tonight's WWE SmackDown promises to be an engaging and eventful episode, building up momentum for the upcoming Crown Jewel 2023.

