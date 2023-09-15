28-year-old WWE RAW star to follow Becky Lynch and take her title? Exploring the potential 

Becky Lynch is once again the talk of the WWE Universe, as she often is. The Man returned to NXT and challenged the then reigning champion Tiffany Stratton for the coveted NXT Women's Championship.

On the September 12 episode of NXT, Big Time Becks walked away with the victory and the title. Now, this naturally means that she will have a plethora of challengers awaiting their championship opportunity. While the majority will likely be part of the NXT brand, there is a chance that an absent main roster star could be next in line.

Tegan Nox is an underrated and underutilized star. As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, she was drafted to Monday Night RAW but has only competed on the red brand once. Otherwise, she hasn't been on television at all in months. That may be changing soon, however.

According to reports, WWE has plans for the 28-year-old star, and they're set to begin "soon." There are no details beyond that tiny bit of information, however. Fans are guessing she may return to RAW or even appear on SmackDown.

Tegan could return to her old stomping grounds of NXT instead. Just like Becky, Nox never held the NXT Women's Championship. If she could dethrone The Man, her career would be back on track in a big-time way.

Several other female WWE Superstars have seemingly fallen by the wayside lately

Unfortunately, in recent months, many of WWE's female superstars have fallen by the wayside. Some stars have still appeared periodically, while some have been entirely absent from television.

SmackDown has a smaller women's roster but has mostly featured stars from the brand in some way. The only notable exception to this is the duo of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The Unholy Union hasn't been seen since losing a Unification Match against Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

RAW is in a worse spot. A few talented stars have appeared briefly in the past month, but they have no time to build momentum before vanishing again. Notable names in this spot include Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross, and Indi Hartwell.

Additionally, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Emma are almost never featured on television; if they are, it is generally in a losing role. Lastly, Xia Li has yet to be showcased in a meaningful way since being drafted to the red brand.

Of course, even with a three-hour show, not everybody can always be showcased. Still, hopefully, WWE will find more time to utilize the underrated stars better, who are not being given much love at the moment.