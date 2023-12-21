280-pound real-life bloodline member to join WWE and replace Jimmy Uso in Roman Reigns' faction? Exploring potential twist

Roman Reigns could replace Jimmy Uso with a 280-pound Samoan star in The Bloodline soon.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns made an appearance and declared that Solo Sikoa would be the next person to take on the role of The Tribal Chief. This revelation suggests that Roman may have doubts about Jimmy's trustworthiness, as well as his diminished regard for the former tag team champion.

While Jimmy has been an integral part of The Bloodline for three years, showcasing unwavering loyalty to Roman Reigns except during the recent complications with his brother, his time within the faction might be drawing to a close soon. Reigns might decide to remove him from the group, paving the way for Jacob Fatu, a formidable 280-pounder, as Jimmy's successor in the foreseeable future.

Jacob Fatu, Reigns' cousin, received his training from WWE veteran Rikishi, who is also his uncle. He began his professional wrestling career in 2012, and swiftly rose through the ranks of MLW, eventually winning the world title.

Fatu's extraordinary blend of brute strength and amazing acrobatic talents has earned him significant recognition from fans. His remarkable repertoire of moves has gained immense popularity on the Internet, with fans expressing their belief that he would make a remarkable addition to The Bloodline.

Despite the potential significance of his arrival at WWE, the current circumstances do not allow for it. The possibility of Jacob Fatu joining WWE and taking the place of Jimmy Uso is uncertain because Fatu is still bound by his MLW contract, which is expected to last until 2025.

Jacob Fatu reveals if he would join Roman Reigns in WWE

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns and his family have exerted their dominance on WWE SmackDown. However, unlike his cousins, Jacob Fatu has ventured beyond the confines of WWE, and is currently making a name for himself in various independent promotions.

Fatu revealed the possibility of joining The Bloodline in an interview with Denise Salcedo. Fatu stated that he would leave the outcome to fate, and that he would entrust the situation to God. However, regardless of the outcome, he made it clear that he would always support and cheer for his family.

"In due time. I mean, it could be there. It could be anywhere but in due time. Like I said, leave it in God's hands, and if it happens, it happens. If it don't, I'll still be watching them like this (points finger above)," he said. "Overall, I'm very proud of my family. I'm very proud of Solo and what he's done, very proud of the twins, very proud of Roman, just very proud of my family." [H/T RingsideNews]

