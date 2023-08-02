29-year-old champion needs to be cautious about NXT star? Analyzing the clues so far

This week's edition of WWE NXT dealt with the aftermath of The Great American Bash. The August 1, 2023, episode of the developmental brand apparently planted seeds for a title program between two top superstars.

The stars in question are Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee. The 29-year-old NXT Champion tagged with the former NXT North American Champion against Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. A miscommunication during the match led to Lee inadvertently taking out Hayes, costing them the win.

Hayes and Lee got into each other's faces after the match. The champion told his tag team partner he didn't bear a grudge towards him for taking him out during the match. Lee, however, continued to confront Hayes until he was asked to calm down.

Wes Lee hasn't been the same ever since he lost the North American Championship to Dominik Mysterio several weeks ago. The 28-year-old star failed to reclaim the title in a Triple Threat match that also involved Mustafa Ali this past Sunday at The Great American Bash.

Wes Lee could turn heel in the coming weeks to officially kick off a potential title program with Carmelo Hayes. The top champion is fresh off a successful title defense against Ilja Dragunov and will need someone to step up to him soon.

Carmelo Hayes' ally could potentially face Ilja Dragunov soon on NXT

The Mad Dragon pushed Carmelo Hayes to his limit at NXT: The Great American Bash. However, Dragunov failed to defeat the champion for the title. He did ignite a feud with Trick Williams by taking him out during the match.

Williams appeared during a backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of the show. He also teased the end of their partnership. Williams said he wanted to be his "own man," and he'd start by taking out former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov also appeared in a promo vignette at the end of the show to issue a warning to Williams and suggested that he is returning next week.

It remains to be seen if the feud will officially kick off next week.

