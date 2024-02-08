29-year-old to cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023? Massive swerve explored

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her championship against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 24th.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the match's outcome as the event approaches. Although Ripley has a remarkable history of overcoming her challengers, she could lose her title in the Chamber due to the interference of a 29-year-old star.

The star in question is Liv Morgan. Liv recently returned to action after an extended absence. Morgan went on a hiatus after a shoulder injury but was written off television following a savage assault by Rhea Ripley. With The Eradicator effectively removing Morgan for weeks, she vowed to seek retribution against her on a recent episode of RAW.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion could have a big part to play in the Women’s World Title Match at Elimination Chamber. Morgan could pay Ripley back for all the damage she’s done to her by interfering in the Women’s World Championship match and making Rhea lose her crown in front of her home country. A Ripley-Liv Morgan confrontation at WrestleMania 40 could then be booked.

It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan will cost Ripley her title at the Elimination Chamber. Currently, it is mere speculation. Let's wait and watch.

Liv Morgan said she will get what she wants while targeting Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan discusses her recent comeback on WWE's The Bump, revealing that it was personal. Morgan made it to the final two in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Bayley. She hinted at going after Rhea Ripley, stating that winning the 30-woman bout was not necessary to achieve her goals.

"What's different? Wow! Let's see, like you said, I was the very last woman eliminated from the Rumble this year, just like I was the very last woman eliminated last year. So yay! Good for me. I came so close twice. But what's different is close [is] just not good enough anymore. I want more, I need more and luckily for me, I don't need to win the Rumble to get what I want. Watch me," she said.

Fans eagerly anticipate the next episode of this gripping saga as Morgan strives to recover her status at the top of women's wrestling while settling scores.

Let's see what happens at the Elimination Chamber event in February. If Morgan costs Rhea Ripley to achieve her goals or she ends up winning the Chamber match to earn the right to challenge the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Liv Morgan will cost Ripley her title at the Elimination Chamber event? Sound off in the comments section below.

