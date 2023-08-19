29-year-old to debut as heel on WWE SmackDown? What we know so far

The 2023 WWE Draft featured a major shakeup for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT stars. Most have translated well to their new homes, while others are still attempting to find their footing.

One star who has yet to debut properly and who was included in the draft is Odyssey Jones. The big man was on NXT briefly and showed potential, but fans were surprised to see him moving to the main roster on WWE RAW.

He hasn't yet debuted on TV in a meaningful role, however. According to reports, he may not debut on RAW at all. Jones will instead debut on SmackDown. Not only is this likely, but the cheerful and jolly Odyssey Jones will seemingly be presented as a heel.

Before this week's WWE SmackDown, a dark match occurred in front of Toronto fans where SmackDown semi-regular Cameron Grimes took on Odyssey in a singles bout. Instead of both being portrayed as babyface, the latter entered the arena as a heel.

The big man showed aggression towards both Grimes and the fans. This likely means that Jones will play the villainous role upon officially appearing on SmackDown TV in the future. Exactly when that will be remains to be seen, but it may be happening sooner rather than later.

Other free agents from the 2023 WWE Draft haven't made it to RAW or SmackDown

In total, 11 stars were drafted as free agents earlier this year. The list includes Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Von Wagner, and Xyon Quinn.

Since then, many stars have found success on at least one WWE brand, if not multiple. For example, stars such as Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali have been seen on all three shows.

Two wrestlers who were called up as free agents who are yet to move to the main roster in any substantial way are the aforementioned Wagner and Quinn. In Von Wagner's case, he remains a regular on NXT television alongside Mr. Stone. He recently turned babyface and regularly throws people through tables.

Xyon Quinn, however, had been seemingly lost in the shuffle altogether. That could change soon if a report by Xero News is to be believed. He is allegedly being re-packaged and will appear again with a new look soon. Where exactly that may be and when it could be remains a mystery.

