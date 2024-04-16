29-year-old must say goodbye to NXT after 3 years tonight

While WWE has been doing a great deal with NXT, at the end of the day, the brand is still looked upon as a place where superstars hone their craft. Hence, it's crucial for some superstars in the former black-and-gold brand to bid adieu so that they can begin a new story on the main roster.

One such superstar who must say goodbye to NXT after three years tonight is Carmelo Hayes. On the April 16 edition of NXT, Hayes is set to face his former friend Trick Williams in a Steel Cage match. This should be Melo's last on the former black-and-gold brand.

The reason behind it is that the 28-year-old has achieved everything he could on the brand. Throughout his career in the Shawn Michaels-led brand, Hayes was involved in several interesting storylines that generated both love and heat from the crowd.

At this point, it seems Carmelo Hayes has outgrown the brand and that's why it's necessary for him to bid goodbye. In the coming weeks, Hayes must find a spot for himself on RAW or SmackDown, and begin a full-time career on the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes can give Trick Williams a major push by bidding goodbye to NXT

If Carmelo Hayes decides to bid goodbye after his match against Trick Williams tonight, he will be doing the latter a huge favor. While Williams has already registered a win over Hayes at Stand & Deliver, a win in the cage match would be definitive and would speak volumes about Melo's talent.

It would also help Trick build momentum and potentially challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Until now, Williams has held the North American Championship. However, holding Dragunov's gold would be his ultimate dream, and the upstart could get a shot by having a definitive win against Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes is rumored to make a major move in the upcoming draft

Given that WrestleMania is now over, the next big thing most WWE fans are excited about is the draft. While many big names are expected to be shuffled across brands, reports suggest Carmelo Hayes is set to move to either RAW or SmackDown in the draft.

Regardless of which brand he gets drafted to, Carmelo Hayes can bid goodbye to NXT tonight, take some weeks off, and directly join the main roster when he is drafted. Once on the main roster, it will be interesting to see what Hayes does and achieves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback