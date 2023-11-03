29-year-old star to appear at Crown Jewel and cost IYO SKY her championship? Exploring the possibility

IYO SKY is set to defend her WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel. The SmackDown star will put her title on the line against Bianca Belair this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Let’s explore the chances of the champ losing due to a distraction from a 29-year-old star.

The star in question is Liv Morgan, and no, she isn’t expected to cost IYO SKY her WWE Women’s Championship match at Crown Jewel. The primary reason is that she is still out of action with a shoulder injury, and there’s no timetable for her return. Secondly, she’s exclusive to RAW.

For those unaware, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action since July. Her last televised appearance saw her and Raquel Rodriguez drop the tag titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the July 17 episode of RAW.

According to PWInsider, Liv Morgan is expected to return to Birmingham, Alabama, for a new evaluation of her shoulder injury. She last went for an assessment in September.

Sportskeeda will have the latest update on Liv Morgan as soon as it comes to us.

Will Liv Morgan’s bitter rival be at Crown Jewel?

Liv Morgan isn’t advertised for Crown Jewel, but the woman who put her on the shelf is.

The person in question is none other than Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator injured her former tag team partner on the July 24, 2023, episode of RAW.

The angle was done to write Morgan off of television so that she may heal her shoulder injury. We also discussed the possibility of Morgan showing up and costing Rhea Ripley her Women’s World Championship match in Saudi Arabia here.

It remains to be seen if Mami will retain her title at the upcoming premium live event in Riyadh.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think