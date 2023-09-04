29-year-old star to finally make his debut on WWE RAW tonight? Why it might happen

The September 4, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will feature the fallout from Payback and begin the build for next month's event, Fastlane. However, another special show fans should look forward to is Superstar Spectacle. As the latter show nears, the stars featured could appear tonight.

Superstar Spectacle is a special live event from the Stamford-based promotion featuring stars from the WWE RAW brand. It will take place on September 8, 2023, at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The likes of John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and more are in action for the event. However, another prominent star on the poster, Odyssey Jones, has not even appeared on TV recently.

As of this writing, only three matches have been announced for Superstar Spectacle. Tonight's WWE RAW could welcome Jones, who could target a star to fight in India. In this way, fans will be more familiar with who Odyssey is before his appearance at the event.

The 29-year-old signed with WWE in 2019 and wrestled his first match against Dexter Lumis in November that same year. He appeared on 205 Live, performed at a few NXT shows, and even featured in dark matches on SmackDown. He was part of the 2023 Draft and joined the red brand. However, reports indicate he may join the blue brand instead.

Who was Odyssey Jones supposed to have his debut match against?

Odyssey Jones in action against SmackDown star Grayson Waller

Despite the WWE Draft, some superstars do not exclusively appear on their respective brands. The most recent example is LA Knight, who is originally from SmackDown but frequents RAW. From the looks of it, Odyssey may be in the same boat.

A report from July stated that WWE RAW star Odyssey Jones was supposed to have his debut match on SmackDown. He was set to have a dark match against Rick Boogs. Unfortunately for the former NXT star, the bout was canceled.

Which other WWE RAW stars will be in action at Superstar Spectacle?

Rhea Ripley and Natalya will go head-to-head for the Women's World Championship. After Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback, The Judgment Day duo will now defend the Tag Team Championship against Sanga and Veer of Indus Sher. Finally, John Cena will team up with Seth Rollins against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if fans will finally see Odyssey Jones on WWE RAW tonight ahead of his advertised appearance in India.

Would you be excited to see Odyssey Jones make his debut on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena