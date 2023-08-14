29-year-old star to help Becky Lynch win against Trish Stratus? Analyzing the possibility

Becky Lynch waited all summer to get her rematch against Trish Stratus without interference. The Man thought she had gotten her chance before SummerSlam 2023, but Zoey Stark’s interference resulted in a DQ.

On tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch will take on the WWE Hall of Famer with Zoey Stark banned from ringside. Without her trusted ally, Stratus might find herself in a tough spot against Big Time Becks.

However, the trusted ally in question may have switched sides without anyone’s knowledge. WWE had shown a clip where Stratus left Stark backstage due to a fallout. Considering Stark’s zest to be on the winning side, she can arrive on tonight’s red show to help The Man instead of the WWE Hall of Famer.

This match can mark Trish Stratus’ final match in WWE for the year, with The Man celebrating her victory.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch had a heated exchange on social media

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is much awaited, especially since they have been at it for a while. Fans were rather furious with WWE pulling the match from the SummerSlam match card.

Now that end is near, the stars have taken to social media to take a final jibe at one another before tonight’s showdown.

Here is what Trish Stratus had to say:

"Hmmm…I pick shut up time - can you please already?? You’re complaining about the last 4 months? Don’t worry!Last time I was in Winnipeg I beat someone in 4 seconds … and tomorrow I’ll make quick work of you too. Just. Like. That. Dem GOAT tingz…"

Here’s what The Man responded with:

"Put up or shut up time. Four months of bullshit, hiding behind your muscle and running away any chance you can. Tomorrow I remind the world and more specifically you, @trishstratuscom, who the real GOAT is."

It’s only a matter of time before the WWE Universe gets the answer to a question that has been making rounds for four months: who is the real GOAT?

