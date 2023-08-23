29-year-old star injured at NXT Heatwave? What you might have missed

NXT Heatwave kicked off with an incredible opener between two rising stars tonight. Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov set the tone for the rest of the night with an extremely physical match-up. While The Mad Dragon was heavily bruised during the match, fans wondered if the 29-year-old star avoided a potential injury.

To answer the question, yes, Dragunov was cut open from his forehead, after taking a stiff running knee from Williams at NXT Heatwave. The strike almost took the former NXT UK Champion’s head off, yet he somehow managed to kick out at the last second. Thankfully, the star didn’t get injured during the spot.

Ilja took another scary bump during the match. The Mat Dragon was hit by an avalanche uranage, courtesy Williams, during the closing moments of the match. However, the former NXT star shocked the crowd with yet another near fall. Dragunov finally managed to beat Williams with a second diving forearm, getting the pin after a hard fought battle.

Later during the show, Ilja Dragunov confronted Wes Lee in the locker room. The Mad King said that no one stood in his way of becoming the NXT Champion, now that he's defeated Trick Williams. Wes Lee retorted, stating he’ll come out the new champion later tonight.

Who is Wes Lee challenging for the title at NXT Heatwave?

For those unaware, Wes Lee will take on Carmelo Hayes for his championship later on during the night. The title match for NXT Heatwave was made official last week on the white and gold brand. Wes and Melo signed the contract before the challenger stomped his foot through the table.

Wes Lee has been losing patience ever since losing the NXT North American Championship to Dominik Mysterio nearly a month ago. Speaking of Dominik, the Judgment Day star will be in mixed tag team action with Rhea Ripley against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

NXT Heatwave is currently taking place live on the USA Network.

