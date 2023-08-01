29-year-old star to make his WWE main roster debut almost 100 days after Draft? Analysing potential hint

Younger and new generations of WWE Superstars strive to make their name known in the industry. While some have already moved on from NXT and are now performing in the main roster, some still haven't. One of them being Odyssey Jones.

In the 2023 WWE Draft, one of the NXT stars drafted to the main roster was Odyssey Jones. He was placed in the RAW brand but has yet to appear in the Monday show. However, an upcoming event of the Stamford-based promotion might hint that his awaited debut is already in the works.

It was recently announced that the Stamford-based promotion will host an event in India called Superstar Spectacle. The likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and more are featured in the poster. Interestingly, another star who is present is Odyssey Jones.

With this in mind, it's possible that the 29-year-old would debut after SummerSlam to begin his main roster journey. Interestingly, a recent report even suggested that instead of joining the red brand, Jones will debut on WWE SmackDown.

Which main roster star did Odyssey Jones credit in helping him learn in the ring?

Odyssey Jones would be an exciting addition to WWE's main roster

Jones only began training for the sport in 2018, making his wrestling debut in a losing effort at an NXT house show against Dexter Lumis the following year. Fortunately, he has a great circle that helps him manage the ropes.

While on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Odyssey shared that he was fortunate to work with Austin Theory a lot. He praised the SmackDown star and the feedback he received.

"I'm fortunate, a lot of my dark matches were with Austin Theory," Jones said. "He's a protégé, the kid is the truth. He's awesome, and working with him was definitely good for me. I haven't even been working [in wrestling] for three years yet, so for me to go to the back and the feedback is different. There's not a lot of people on the [main] roster my size who are working my way, so the feedback is a bit different," said Jones. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Why was Odyssey Jones' reported WWE main roster debut canceled?

It was reported that a previous episode of SmackDown had to change and remove segments due to a COVID-19 scare. One match cut from the card was Odyssey Jones vs. Rick Boogs in a dark match.

The 29-year-old's addition to the WWE main roster will be interesting. For now, fans will just have to wait for when that will be.

