29-year-old to turn heel and attack John Cena on WWE NXT? Exploring the possibility

WWE NXT was an exciting show, as always, but the major announcements made during the program are what captured the buzz. Several main roster stars are set to appear on next week's show, including Paul Heyman, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and even John Cena.

Heyman and Cena will be ringside for a big-time bout between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. The two stars, who are often dubbed the future of WWE, will reignite their past feud for a match that will undoubtedly be stellar. John Cena will be in Carmelo's corner, while Paul Heyman will be in Bron's.

While The Face That Runs The Place is returning to NXT for the first time in a decade to help Hayes, Carmelo may do the unthinkable. If he loses his match or gets frustrated, Hayes may turn heel by viciously assaulting the legendary world champion.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo must be frustrated after losing the NXT Championship at No Mercy just a few days ago. Having an icon like John Cena support him could be empowering, but it could also be embarrassing if he lost.

Hayes could be so frustrated or embarrassed that he takes out his anger on the 16-time world champion. Doing so would also benefit his career, providing the biggest spotlight he's ever had put directly on the former A-Champion.

Many fans fear Carmelo Hayes will turn on Trick Williams on WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes hasn't had a great few weeks. As noted, he lost his prized NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 this past Saturday. Even before the bout, however, Carmelo had some lingering issues.

For starters, he struggled with his confidence. Ilja and many fans believed Hayes only survived their first encounter thanks to accidental interference by Trick Williams. While Trick tried to be supportive afterward, it was clear Ilja was in Hayes' head.

Then, he and Trick regularly had their own banters. While most of their interactions were innocent, they never seemed to end up on the same page. Both men questioned if the other WWE star truly believed in them.

Expand Tweet

Things heated up even further once Carmelo lost his title and seemingly eyed Trick's belt. Many predicted Hayes might try to win his friend's title, but Trick ultimately lost it before Carmelo could even attempt to do so.

Their constant miscommunications and Carmelo Hayes' overall frustrations have fans concerned that he may betray his long-time friend and partner. Even Bron Breakker suggested Hayes to do exactly that.

Whether their issues are a bump in the road or leading to a brutal fallout remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on Carmelo moving forward.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.