29-year-old to turn heel and attack Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber? Potential twist explored 

The upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be an event Rhea Ripley will massively cherish. Not only will Ripley defend her Women's World Championship in a massive match against Nia Jax, but she will also be doing the same in her native country, Australia. Naturally, this will be a surreal moment for her.

Due to her dominance and the fact that Elimination Chamber is taking place in Australia, many believe The Eradicator is a massive favorite to beat Jax. However, there is a chance that WWE could surprise fans by booking a 29-year-old superstar to turn heel and cost The Judgment Day member her match.

At Elimination Chamber, Liv Morgan could attack Rhea Ripley and cost her the match. Since returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Morgan is out for revenge, and given it was Ripley who had injured her, it won't be surprising to see her go after the Women's World Champion.

If Morgan does something along these lines, she will turn an instant heel, given Rhea Ripley's match will take place in the latter's native. While the angle is speculative, it will take the wrestling world by storm if something like this happens since no one expects it to happen.

Wrestling veteran believes Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley

Since winning the title, no superstar has been able to dethrone Rhea Ripley. This stat, mixed with the fact that her upcoming match will take place in her home country, many believe Nia Jax has no chance against the champion. However, a wrestling veteran recently made a bold statement.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter mentioned Jax would squash Ripley. Apter said such a scenario would help turn Ripley into a fan-loving heel, and a potential rematch at WrestleMania 40 would be massive.

The wrestling veteran said:

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax."

If Nia Jax does beat Ripley, it will be interesting to see how the crowd in the arena reacts. However, given how things have developed until now, Ripley will be a favorite to win.

