29-year-old WWE star with alleged "future WrestleMania main eventer potential" to dethrone Gunther? Analyzing the possibility

Gunther is set for an exciting Road to WrestleMania after a dominant run in 2023 as the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General has various options to pick from as far as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 is concerned. Interestingly, one of his rivals for the premium live event is an up-and-coming star.

The 29-year-old star in question is Trick Williams. The former North American Champion debuted on the main roster by helping Carmelo Hayes fend off Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the January 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown. He has already received a positive reception from fans in NXT, and those in the company were impressed with how fans reacted to him on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The Ring General doesn't shy away from meeting new challengers, and Trick could be somebody who could rise to the occasion. The champion could hold an open challenge for the event, and Trick would answer. Winning the title could turn the latter into an instant overnight star.

While this scenario would surely be exciting, it may take some time before it could happen. Trick and Carmelo still have unfinished business on NXT, and the former just debuted on the main roster. WWE may want to keep an eye on the 29-year-old first for a while before beginning to involve him in bigger storylines.

Has Trick Williams put Gunther on his radar?

Trick Williams during his SmackDown appearance

The 29-year-old star is currently one of the biggest stars of NXT. Although he still has much to learn, Trick Williams is eager to target the top superstars of the main roster.

During a conversation with Denise Salcedo, Trick stated that one of his long-term goals in WWE was to face Roman Reigns. However, he also mentioned being excited to work with Gunther because of the latter's character.

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day.” [H/T: Fightful]

What match has been teased for Gunther at WrestleMania 40?

Although The Ring General doesn't have any opponents for WrestleMania yet, one star that he could potentially face is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Both men had a face-off on the RAW episode before Royal Rumble, and Gunther is quite confident of his chances if both champion collide at The Show of Shows.

It would be interesting to see who The Ring General will share the ring with at WrestleMania 40.

Who should Gunther face at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section!