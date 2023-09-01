29-year-old WWE star to turn face after 298 days at Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility

WWE Payback 2023 could have a massive swerve in store for fans as it could see a 29-year-old star turn face for the first time since her main roster debut.

The superstar in question is none other than Zoey Stark. The up-and-coming talent has been a heel for the last nine months in WWE. Following a decent run in NXT, Zoey was drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE draft. Following that, she made her presence felt at Night of Champions to help Trish Stratus prevail over The Man, Becky Lynch.

Since then, the former NXT star has been growing under Trish's umbrella. However, WWE recently teased breaking up the heel duo. While nothing has come of it yet, the company could finally pull the trigger at Payback 2023.

As you may know, Trish is scheduled to lock horns with Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at the PLE, and The Man is likely to win the high-profile bout. If that is indeed the case, then the creative team could have Stratus blame Zoey for her loss before turning on her.

The Hall of Famer could launch a vicious attack on her partner, much to the shock of WWE Universe. This potential angle would then turn fans sympathetic towards the 29-year-old star, establishing her as a babyface.

Becky Lynch plans on retiring her opponent at WWE Payback 2023

Becky Lynch recently sent a stern message to her opponent, Trish Stratus, ahead of their match at Payback 2023. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Man revealed that she plans to retire the Hall of Famer at the upcoming PLE.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place. Tune in and watch me kick Trish Stratus' a** back to 2006, where she should have stayed retired!"

Will Big Time Becks be able to walk the talk at WWE Payback 2023? Only time will tell.

Are you excited about Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus at Payback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.