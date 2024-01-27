29-year-old WWE superstar to announce his Royal Rumble debut tonight? Analyzing the possibility

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will be marked as the final stop for this year's Royal Rumble 2024, as the company's next Premium Live event is scheduled to air on January 27, 2024. However, talking about tonight's episode of the blue brand, the show will be full of jam-packed action.

One of the show's main highlights will feature Solo Sikoa clashing against LA Knight before the mega Fatal Four Way Undisputed WWE Universal title match at Royal Rumble.

Besides this, Austin Theory is also set to lock horns with Carmelo Hayes once again. This match was set last week when Grayson Waller accepted Melo's challenge on behalf of Theory after he rejected the NXT star. So the potential scenario that might unfold could see Carmelo Hayes securing victory in this match and, in the aftermath, declaring his entry for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

One of the major reasons behind this assumption was due to the segment between Nick Aldis and Carmelo Hayes a few weeks back. Melo seemingly teased a spot in this year's Royal Rumble match. Also, this helps the company to transition the NXT star into the main roster slowly.

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the next episode of Friday Nights when the former NXT Champion squares off against the former US Champion.

Is WWE planning for a dream showdown at Royal Rumble 2024?

Fans are already thrilled and excited for the company's upcoming marquee event. However, the recent report seems to be injecting more excitement as it opens the possibility of The Rock making another surprise comeback and finally confronting Roman Reigns after his match.

For those who might not know, a new report surfaced stating that the Rock was "headstrong" about having a showdown with Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. The report stated that:

"One person in WWE noted that The Rock was “headstrong” about wrestling Roman Reigns at #WrestleMania." — Wrestling Observer

So if the report comes to fruition and WWE working on the plans for a gigantic showdown between these two Samoans, then Royal Rumble might be marked as an ideal location for a face-to-face confrontation. This not only helps the company to finally initiate this dream showdown but also helps to create a significant buzz in the aftermath of their PLE.

Now, only time will tell what will happen when Roman Reigns defends his title in a Fatal Four Way match at the upcoming event.

