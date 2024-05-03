29-year-old WWE Superstar needs to confront John Cena at Backlash France and it's not Solo Sikoa!

WWE Backlash is set to take place this weekend in France, and John Cena is just one of the names rumored to appear at the event. However, the wrestling legend's return to the company could be ruined by an up-and-coming star.

Days before this year's WWE Backlash, fans spotted John Cena in France, sparking numerous rumors that he could appear for the first Premium Live Event in the country. Many stars could share the ring with The Cenation Leader during the show, one being his recent rival, Solo Sikoa. However, The Enforcer could be occupied for his tag team match at the event, but Carmelo Hayes is free.

Expand Tweet

It could be a good way to introduce Carmelo Hayes to the main roster

Carmelo Hayes was one of the many NXT stars who changed brands after the 2024 WWE Draft. The former NXT Champion was drafted to the blue brand during the first round of Night One. Although he has already made a big name on the developmental brand and performed on SmackDown, he still needs a re-introduction to the blue brand.

A promo segment with The Doctor of Thuganomics would be the perfect platform for the talented wrestler to draw heat from fans and elevate his character to the next level. Cena is one of the greatest to hold a microphone, and if Melo beats the former world champion at his own game, it would propel him to superstardom.

Carmelo Hayes and John Cena have a history together

In October 2023, John Cena was one of the main roster stars who went to NXT and interacted with young talents. The Cenation Leader was in Carmelo Hayes' during the latter's match against Bron Breakker, who had Paul Heyman. However, Cena left Melo stranded during the closing stages, following interference from Solo Sikoa. However, Carmelo eventually defeated Breakker courtesy of a Codebreaker and Nothing But Net.

If John does return to Backlash France, Hayes could confront the former world champion and claim that he won the match against Breakker despite Cena leaving him stranded.

Interestingly, this could even be part of a possible long-term story.

Backlash France needs more star power

This year's Backlash is quite different from last year's edition. The upcoming Premium Live Event only has five matches, lacks hometown stars, and doesn't include mainstream names like Bad Bunny. However, John Cena could change this.

Since it was already rumored that John could be at Backlash, more fans could tune in to the event. Despite being new to the main roster, Carmelo Hayes already has enough experience to share a memorable segment with John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback