3 Anoa'i family members who can show up for Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win celebration on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, and he is set to appear on tonight's WWE RAW to celebrate the major win. Due to his notable wrestling family, it's expected that some allies from the Anoa'i family can join him on tonight's momentous occasion.

Many consider the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble as one of the most stacked. Many expected John Cena or CM Punk to win, since the former was retiring and the latter has yet to main-event WrestleMania, but Jey Uso gained the upset victory by eliminating The Cenation Leader. Tonight on WWE RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion is set to celebrate the major win and will possibly be joined by an Anoa'i family member.

For this list, we will look at three Anoa'i family members who can show up for Jey Uso's Royal Rumble celebration tonight on WWE RAW.

#3. Jimmy Uso was the first person to congratulate Jey Uso

After Jey Uso won the 2025 Rumble, he was greeted backstage by his twin brother Jimmy Uso, and his cousin Jacob Fatu. Since the WWE RAW star and The Samoan Werewolf aren't exactly on good terms on-screen, Jimmy can be the one to appear instead.

Jey and Jimmy might not have been on the best terms last year, but they have since rekindled their relationship, along with Roman Reigns. Due to this, it won't be a surprise if the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions are in the same ring again tonight. Also, Jimmy will be a good ally if anybody decides to crash Jey's celebration.

#2. Rikishi can finally appear on WWE RAW

One Anoa'i member who has been supportive of every accomplishment of The Bloodline is Rikishi, who also advocated for Jey's singles run on the Monday show especially during his Intercontinental Championship run.

Following the major win, the Hall of Famer can finally share a moment with his son tonight. The four-time WWE champion has missed a lot of moments with his sons, and giving Jey some words of wisdom en route to WrestleMania 41 can help The Main Event feel more motivated.

#1. Solo Sikoa can make a surprising appearance on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa lost his Tribal Chief status after he was defeated by Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this year. When he returned on the January 17 episode of SmackDown, he was unable to address the crowd properly as he was booed out of the building instead.

Tonight on the Monday show, Solo Sikoa can have a change of heart by trying to rekindle his relationship with Jey Uso after noticing that Jacob Fatu is taking over SmackDown. However, the former North American Champion's efforts could be in vain.

