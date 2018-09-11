3 best opponents for Shawn Michaels if he decides to return in Wrestlemania 35

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on the Raw last week and he had a fierce segment with the Undertaker. Shawn Michaels is going to be the guest referee at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne where the Dead Man will face Triple H for one last time. Meanwhile, it is not the first time Shawn Michaels is going to be the guest referee. He was the guest referee when Undertaker faced Triple H at Wrestlemania 28.

Shawn Michaels is also known as the 'Heart Break Kid'(HBK) and he had a legendary career in the WWE. But he had a 'Streak Vs Career' match against Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26 and he had to retire according to the stipulation. However, HBK is still in a great shape and the WWE Universe would love to see him in the squared circle again.

HBK had an intense segment with the Undertaker last week where the Dead Man reminded him of his loss and retirement. On the other hand, the fans were chanting 'One more match' and there could be a possibility of one more match at the Wrestlemania 35. As a matter of fact, there are several top-notch superstars who could offer extraordinary matches with HBK.

Here we discuss 3 superstars who could face the HBK if he decides to break his retirement:

