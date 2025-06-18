3 Best options to dethrone IYO SKY as WWE Women’s World Champion and 2 worst options

IYO SKY has been the WWE Women's World Champion for nearly three months now. However, the former Damage CTRL member has only defended her title twice since winning it on the March 3, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. Her last title defense came against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41, where she managed to retain her gold after an impressive show.

Since then, SKY has only competed in non-title matches and hasn't defended her title. The 35-year-old superstar, however, appeared in a promo on RAW this week with Liv Morgan. The promo was perhaps to plant seeds of SKY's potential rivalry with The Miracle Kid. But after Morgan's injury on RAW during her match against Kairi Sane, it appears that the storyline might be dropped as the Judgment Day member will not be around for some time.

Trending

With SummerSlam 2025 approaching, The Genius of the Sky could be booked to drop her title to one of the other superstars on the roster. Therefore, in this listicle, we will list out the three superstars who should dethrone IYO SKY and the two worst options who shouldn't.

Three superstars who should dethrone IYO SKY as WWE Women's World Champion.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#1. Asuka

The best choice to dethrone IYO SKY at the moment could be Asuka. The three-time WWE Women's Champion made a triumphant return to WWE this week, after a break of nearly 13 months. Asuka was on the sidelines after having undergone surgery for a knee injury.

However, the former Damage CTRL member returned when it mattered the most. She won the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament qualifier on RAW, defeating Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Raquel Rodriguez. After the win, Asuka roared on the mic that the fire in her didn't die, and it's still alive.

The Empress of Tomorrow will now square off against Alexa Bliss in the semi-final of the tournament. And if she wins this contest, Asuka is certainly going to be in the running as a favorite to oust IYO SKY as Women's World Champion at SummerSlam.

#2. Becky Lynch

The Man is probably another good choice to dethrone IYO SKY as the Women's World Champion. Although Becky Lynch is not part of the Queen of the Ring tournament and is currently an Intercontinental Champion, she can, however, jump into the title picture if she loses the title to Bayley next week on RAW.

The Role Model and Becky will square off in a title match on the red brand next week, and in case Becky drops her title, she can go after IYO SKY soon after. She is already a four-time WWE Women's Champion. So, one more title win in what is perhaps the latter stages of her career won't hurt, though.

#3. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is another good option to win the WWE Women's World Championship from IYO SKY. The Prodigy has already qualified in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament on RAW. She will now square off against Jade Cargill on SmackDown to secure a spot in the finals at Night of Champions.

If Roxanne Perez steals the win on SmackDown, then there is a huge probability that she can grab the crown and then go on to challenge IYO SKY at SummerSlam this year. Winning the title would also strengthen her position in The Judgment Day, which might also then signal the exit of Liv Morgan from the heel group.

It will be interesting to see how the former NXT Women's Champion plays it out in the next few weeks.

Two worst options to remove IYO SKY as WWE Women's World Champion

#2. Bayley

Bayley might be among the top babyfaces on RAW, but she is certainly not a good choice to win the Women's World Championship from IYO SKY. She doesn't have a massive fan following at the moment. Though she is still loved by many because of her stupendous record in WWE, The Role Model is no longer the future of the promotion.

At present, she is chasing Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship, and perhaps she could go on to win it next week. But for defeating IYO and becoming the champion, Bayley is certainly not a good choice.

Moreover, the two feuded just sometime back when Bayley was kicked out of Damage CTRL by IYO and her partners and it would be good to keep the two away from each other, at least for the time being.

#1. Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator is one of the best women's performers in WWE today. In fact, it won't be wrong to even call her the face of the women's division in the Stamford-based promotion. However, she would not be a suitable choice to bring down IYO SKY's reign as the Women's World Champion.

The fans have already seen three big clashes between the two superstars. A fourth bout might not turn out to be a game-changer for the promotion. Rhea Ripley should, at the moment, be kept away from the title picture because she has been chasing the title for quite some time now.

This might have also been the reason why Mami wasn't booked as the winner last week in the Queen of the Ring tournament qualifier on RAW. At the moment, the focus should be on handing the gold to someone who hasn't held it for a long time.

Rhea Ripley is expected to now engage in a battle with Raquel Rodriguez after she cost Big Mami Cool her Queen of the Ring qualifier on RAW. It remains to be seen how this rivalry turns out between the two superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More