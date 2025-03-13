3 Best options for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two

WWE's WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and fans and wrestlers are gearing up for the company’s biggest premium live event. While the match card is still under development, multiple matches hold the potential of being the main event of the second night of the Show of Shows.

Here are the top three options that the Stamford-based promotion could use to headline Night Two of Mania.

#3. Heel John Cena versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena was already bringing a lot of eyes to the company due to his appearances owing to his retirement tour. However, the Face that Runs the place now has all eyes on him following his heel turn. The 16-time WWE Champion has sold his soul to The Rock to win the prestigious gold for the 17th time.

Cena is currently tied with the legendary Ric Flair. However, if he beats The American Nightmare, he will become the man to win the title for the highest number of times. However, the emotion behind his 17th title push has changed for a big chunk of his fans after his heel turn. With The Final Boss on his side, who has a big vendetta against Cody Rhodes, this match is an easy favorite for the main event of the second night.

#2. A Triple Threat match for the Women’s World Championship

The WWE Universe was caught by surprise when IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley to become the new Women’s World Champion on last week’s episode of RAW. The Damage CTRL member secured a clean win. However, Mami believes that she won because Bianca Belair’s aid, who was watching the match from the ringside with the commentators.

This led to an argument between The Eradicator and the EST of WWE on the Monday Night show this week. Blinded by their anger, both of them shoved The Genius of the SKY aside, who was trying to put a stop to the squabble. This resulted in IYO SKY slapping both superstars and leaving the ring.

So far, Rhea Ripley hasn’t been included in the Women’s World Championship match and SKY will defend her title against Belair. However, if Mami gets inserted, the match will have all the ingredients to become a main event worthy match for the second night. Especially when all three women fought side by side in the WarGames match together at the 2024 Survivor Series.

#1. Jey Uso versus Gunther 4.0

Jey Uso and Gunther have become sworn enemies in the past few weeks of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General has always been dismissive of Mr. Yeet and doesn’t acknowledge him as anything more than a tag team wrestler. But he isn’t all talk and has already defeated Main Event Jey Uso in all the three matches he has fought against him.

Clawing his way back to the top, however, The Yeet Master has now won the Royal Rumble and chosen Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The Imperium leader warned Uso not to do so since it would result in consequences, and the World Heavyweight Champion is living up to his word.

Given the electrifying support Jey Uso is receiving from the WWE Universe right now, Main Event Jey’s world title match is a big favorite to be the second night’s main event. The Ring General has also used the term multiple times and said that while it is a nickname for his challenger, it has always been his reality in the company. It would be interesting to see which of these matches goes on to become the headliner of April 20, 2025.

