3 best possible opponents for the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35

Avik Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.31K // 12 Aug 2018, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the legendary characters ever produced by the WWE. He is considered as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of WWE. Meanwhile, Undertaker has been an essential part of WWE's biggest event of the year which is Wrestlemania. The 53-year-old has participated in Wrestlemania 26 times. As a matter of fact, Wrestlemania has gained a huge popularity for Undertaker's famous streak, which he was broken by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 30.

However, Undertaker's current Wrestlemania record is 24-2 and he is expected to take part in Wrestlemania 35. He had a short match against John Cena this year at the Wrestlemania and the match ended in less than 3 minutes. Nevertheless, he is anticipated to have a strong feud against a top-notch superstar next year.

Here we discuss 3 best possible opponents of the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35.

#3 AJ Styles

Styles is a veteran in the professional wrestling business because he has been wrestling for 20 years. Styles is the current WWE champion, but it is unlikely that he will stay champion till Wrestlemania next year. Hence, a feud with Undertaker can be stupendous for the WWE Universe.

WWE can promote this match as the 'Phenom Vs Phenomenal' match. Likewise, how Lesnar vs Punk feud was called the 'Beast Vs Best' match. Moreover, Styles is certainly one of the best wrestlers in the WWE today and he is a top performer on the Smackdown Live. Therefore a strong feud with the Undertaker will boost his embellish career.

Both Styles and Undertaker are incredible performers in the squared circle. However, Styles is having his current title run as a face, but a heel turn against Undertaker will be interesting. Even if Styles loses, it will be beneficial for his career and the feud can be a treat for the WWE Universe.

1 / 3 NEXT