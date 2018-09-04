Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 best things happened on Monday Night Raw, 3 September 2018

Aarti Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.88K   //    04 Sep 2018, 13:00 IST

The Underdog, Shield?
Were The Shield the underdogs tonight?

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw took place in the Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio. This week, Renee Young again joined the commentary team to improve her skills by replacing Jonathan Coachman.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

WWE was hyping this episode with the return of The Bells Twins and legendary Shawn Micheals.

Many good and bad things happened on this Raw as well but we will focus only on the good ones. Let's take a look at 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 3 September 2018.

#3 New Raw Tag Team Champions

New Tag Team Champions
New Tag Team Champions

It was announced that The Revival will Face the B-team this week for the Raw Tag Team titles.

Earlier this Raw, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler attacked The Revival at Backstage. Later, they faced the B-team for the Rew Tag Team Championship by saying that the acting General Manager of Raw, Baron Corbin has sanctioned the match.

At last, they won the titles and now it seems like the Raw Tag Team division is going to be good again as both wrestlers are currently doing wonders in the company.


