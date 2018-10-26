3 Biggest Losers from The Shield's Breakup

The Shield has left a lasting impact on Raw

The WWE had recently ranked The Shield as the best faction of all time in a list dominated by legendary superstars. This showed that the company was putting all its money on the three men who were headlining Monday Night Raw, and many pay-per-views, on repeat and building the brand even more.

This came to a stop on October 22, when Roman Reigns announced he was vacating the Universal Championship due to an illness, and the WWE had to hit the panic button and turn Dean Ambrose heel prematurely.

The move marked yet another break-up of The Shield, who were already on an uncertain path while fans were predicting Dean Ambrose’s heel turn as soon as his music hit when he returned to in-ring action.

Even though the break will give us an interesting rivalry and storyline between two of Raw’s top wrestlers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, the break also results in a bit of a loss for some of the stakeholders.

Let’s take a look at three biggest losers from the break-up of The Shield at this point in time.

#3 The Raw Tag Team Titles

Who will make the titles great again?

Raw’s Tag Team Championship has been one of the company’s top prize since a very long time. The belts hold a lot of value and have been lifted by some of the greatest tag teams, such as The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, The Usos, and The New Day.

Since The Bar lost the championships to the dominating team of Braun Strowman and Nicholas at WrestleMania 34, the prestigious titles have seen a fall for the worse.

Strowman and Nicholas were stripped off the titles by Kurt Angle, and the team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt won the championship later. The championship changed hands when the unconventional team of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel won the titles, marking the second run for a makeshift tag team.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler arrived at the scene later on and gatecrashed The Revival’s deserving chance to win the title and increase its value. Another makeshift tag team thus got hands on the title.

Finally, we saw Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins win the titles, which was good news for everyone. However, The Shield later imploded, leaving the fate of the titles hanging once again.

It’s unclear whether they will keep the titles while feuding with each other, be stripped off the championship by Baron Corbin, or the acting General Manager will gift the titles back to McIntyre and Ziggler.

Whatever the case may be, it means that the value of the titles is once again hanging on the edge, while deserving tag teams like The Revival and Authors of Pain are patiently watching from the sidelines.

