3 Blockbuster WrestleMania 40 worthy feuds teased on RAW

The Season Premiere of RAW kept everyone on the edge of their seats. The crowning of new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions not only solidified a rivalry for the near future but also potentially for WrestleMania 40.

Let's take a look at the few feuds that could take place at The Grandest Stage of All:

#3. The Man clashes with The Eradicator of RAW

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are dominant champions and prominent names in the women's division. The Man is on a vicious streak with her NXT Women's Championship.

Both have had impressive runs in the company and sprung to the top within a couple of years of association. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have never faced each other in a WWE ring.

However, during a couple of incidents last year, Lynch and Ripley confronted each other in backstage segments and even had a staredown on the ramp, hyping fans for a blockbuster feud, but then it died down.

This week on RAW, Indi Hartwell approached The Man, citing that she should be the one to get a title match. After wrapping up business there, Becky Lynch turned around only to be met by Rhea Ripley. The two did not exchange words but had a staredown.

Given their individuality and dominance, a match of this magnitude must happen on The Grandest Stage of All.

#2. The Usos pitted against each other

Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on RAW

The Usos brotherhood concluded at Night of Champions when they attacked Roman Reigns. In the following weeks, it seemed there would be some reconciliation, which failed to happen. Jimmy Uso proclaimed his displeasure at The Tribal Chief's measures but continued to support him in his actions, which he proved at SummerSlam 2023.

Jey Uso was then drafted to RAW while Jimmy stayed on SmackDown. Additionally, on the latest edition of the red brand, the latter cost his brother and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Thus cementing a solid foundation for a long-standing rivalry.

There were reports of the two feuding against each other at WrestleMania 40, but things seemed to progress much quicker in Roman Reigns' absence. However, this setting is deemed fit for long-term storytelling and family-consuming rivalry.

#1. A feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

The two men first clashed at WrestleMania this year, with Roman Reigns emerging triumphant. They have been at loggerheads, and The American Nightmare has not forgotten his quest to hold the WWE Championship around his waist. He won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title with Jey Uso but lost them to The Judgment Day on RAW this week.

This happened due to an interruption by Jimmy Uso, who attacked his brother. There is a lot of speculation on Paul Heyman or Roman Reigns being the mastermind behind the attack. Before the Undisputed Champion's return last week, The Wise Man and The Eradicator agreed on the two groups allying.

WWE has been pushing Cody Rhodes to the top spots ever since his return last year. Hence, making a rematch between Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare a long time in the making. Jimmy Uso's interference on RAW, in Cody Rhodes losing a title within 10 days, sowed the seeds for him going after Reigns again, and what is a bigger stage to do it than at WrestleMania 40?