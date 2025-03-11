3 Blockbuster WrestleMania 41 matches WWE subtly confirmed on RAW this week

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, the March 10 episode of Monday Night RAW gave WWE fans a hint about what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for some of the top stars on the roster. The final minutes of the show saw Roman Reigns return to WWE for the first time since the 2025 Royal Rumble, while IYO SKY had her first segment as the new Women's World Champion.

With that in mind, we take a look at three matches that WWE subtly confirmed on RAW this week ahead of WrestleMania 41:

#3. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Last night, the two superstars had a segment, which started with The Maverick calling himself a celebrity and taking a shot at celebrity star Andrew Schulz, who was sitting at ringside.

Paul assaulted Schulz before AJ Styles came to the ring and saved him before hitting the former United States Champion.

It seems that even though they are candidates to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Triple H and Co. are planning to book a match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

IYO SKY had her first promo on RAW as the new Women's World Champion, one week after dethroning Rhea Ripley. However, the number-one contender for her title, Bianca Belair, was also a part of the segment.

As the two female superstars confronted each other, Rhea Ripley came to the ring and took a shot at The EST of WWE. Both superstars shoved IYO before the Damage CTRL member fought back and slapped them in the face.

This is a sign that WWE Creative plans to add Rhea Ripley to the match, making it a Triple Threat affair in Las Vegas. However, what remains to be seen is how The Eradicator will be inserted into the title match.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns returned to WWE last night on RAW for the first time since the 2025 Royal Rumble. He targeted Seth Rollins during The Architect's Steel Cage Match against CM Punk, seeking revenge for what happened in Indianapolis on February 1 when The Visionary stomped Roman twice at ringside.

Reigns wreaked havoc not only on Rollins but also on CM Punk. He Speared The Best in The World in the middle of the ring. The OG Bloodline leader's interference has set up the stage for a marquee Triple Threat Match between them at WrestleMania 41.

As for Paul Heyman, The Wiseman was part of the segment, and it remains to be seen what his role in the storyline will be, as he continues to owe CM Punk a favor from Survivor Series: WarGames back in late November.

