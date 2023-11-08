3 clear signs Damian Priest will cash in at Survivor Series

Damian Priest continues to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase in the company despite having several unsuccessful cash-in attempts. Notably, the briefcase belonging to the Judgment Day member was stolen by Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel, but Priest managed to reclaim it on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Furthermore, the company has announced Damian Priest's participation in this year's Survivor Series, where he will be part of a WarGames match alongside other members of his faction, competing against Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn.

Given Priest's previous unsuccessful attempts to cash in his MITB briefcase, Survivor Series this year could serve as the ideal setting for a potentially successful cash-in attempt. With that being said, let's discuss three signs of a Damian Priest MITB cash-in at Survivor Series this year.

#3. Damian Priest and Seth Rollins will be in the same match at Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

One of the most significant indicators of Damian Priest potentially having a successful Money in the Bank cash-in at Survivor Series is his participation in the same match as Seth Rollins. In previous instances, Priest and Rollins were typically involved in separate matches or segments, leading to interference from other stars that hindered Priest's cash-in attempts.

However, at Survivor Series, both competitors will face each other in a WarGames match, which significantly increases the likelihood of a successful cash-in immediately following the match.

#2. WWE internally happy with Damian Priest's performance

Expand Tweet

Another potential indication of Damian having a successful cash-in at Survivor Series could be the recent reports suggesting that the Stamford-based promotion is pleased with the performance of the Judgment Day member in recent times.

This satisfaction from the company may prompt them to orchestrate Damian's cash-in on a grander stage, such as the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, considering it is one of the biggest shows for the company each year.

#1. Seth Rollins' back injury issue

Expand Tweet

Another potential indicator of Priest having a successful cash-in at Survivor Series could be Seth Rollins' back injury. Given previous instances, the company might refrain from putting an end to Rollins' World title reign due to the challenging circumstances surrounding his ability to retain his title.

However, at WarGames, Rollins' back injury could play a crucial role, ultimately resulting in all members of the Judgment Day faction potentially targeting and exacerbating Rollins' injury, allowing Priest to capitalize and cash in on Seth.

The conclusion to Rollins' World title reign could help the company protect The Visionary's character even after losing his championship.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here