3 consequences Bron Breakker could face for taking out Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took out Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While the babyfaces stood tall for two weeks against them, they were no match this time. This was the go-home RAW episode ahead of WWE SummerSlam, so this sent a huge message for what could happen at the two-night PLE. However, could Bron Breakker face any consequences for his actions?He did spear both Reigns and Uso into the barricade as the show ended. Here are three consequences he could face.#3. Removed from SummerSlam matchThe first consequence is that Breakker could be removed from his SummerSlam match. This would be to punish the former Intercontinental Champion for attacking Reigns and Uso. However, this would have a huge impact on their SummerSlam match, as it would leave Reed to face the two men by himself. While Reed is capable of handling tough situations, facing the OTC1 and Mr. Yeet won’t be easy.Removing Breakker and turning the match into a two-on-one handicap bout would be a huge disadvantage for Rollins’ group. However, if a stipulation is added to give Reed an edge, like a Street Fight or No-Disqualification, then Bron Breakker could return as outside interference. Having Breakker removed from the match would also add to the hype since fans would be eager to know how Reed would handle the challenge.#2. Bron Breakker gets replaced at SummerSlamThe replacement option will do two things: not only will it give Reed a partner for the match at SummerSlam, but it could also be used to tease another potential member. There have been multiple reports and speculations that Seth Rollins’ team could grow bigger.Names from the main roster and NXT have been used as new potential members. If Breakker is removed, he could be replaced by Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Carmelo Hayes, etc. This will add a whole new dynamic to the match.Fans have seen Reed and Breakker destroy everyone who has stood up to the duo. Now, this could be an opportunity to shake things up. If WWE wants to pull a fast one, they could replace Bron Breakker with Rollins himself. If Rollins ' music hits, fans would blow the roof off the SummerSlam venue.Since Saturday Night’s Main Event, fans believe he’s been injured and sidelined. Having him come out to perform with Reed would be a huge swerve.#1. He gets attacked ahead of the matchThe best possible option to keep Breakker in the match while having him face some consequences will be a backstage attack. Since this match is scheduled to take place on Night 1, the attack could take place as Bron Breakker arrives at the venue.Reigns and Uso could get their revenge even before the match starts. This will ensure Breakker is not 100% in the match, giving the babyfaces a better chance of winning.While this could be considered a heel move, since it is being done to a heel group, it makes sense. Fans won’t mind seeing the OTC1 and Uso brawl with Breakker backstage ahead of the match. This will add to the credibility of the heel team since the babyfaces have to try to take them out before the match even starts. Reed is a powerhouse, and Breakker breaks everything in his way.While Reigns has overcome everything in the past year, and Uso beat GUNTHER, their chances of winning against the heel duo should be slim. Being the henchmen of Rollins, they need to be a real threat to anyone who faces them. Also, having Bron Breakker attacked backstage will not make him look weak when his team loses.