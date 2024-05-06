3 current and former WWE stars that can help Kevin Owens and Randy Orton against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Since its inception, The Bloodline has been a thorn in the side of several WWE Superstars. While the faction has broken the dreams of many talented wrestlers over the years, Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa are currently suffering because of it. However, there is a slight difference.

While others were troubled by a Roman Reigns-led Bloodline, Orton and Owens are troubled by a Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. At WWE Backlash in France, Sikoa and Tama Tonga ensured that their faction registered a victory over Orton and Owens. However, their victory was possible due to a new addition to the group.

The addition in question is Tanga Loa, the younger brother of Tama Tonga. Given that Loa is now part of The Bloodline, Orton and Owens also will need to find someone who can help them. In this article, we will look at three superstars who can help the duo against a Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

#3. Baron Corbin can help WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Until now, The Bloodline has established itself in a way where no one in WWE wants to mess with them. After all, every superstar is aware of their power and what they can do. But, despite all this, the one superstar who has agreed to revolt against them is Baron Corbin.

Recently drafted to SmackDown, Corbin asked Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to let him know if they needed help. He wrote:

"Yo KO and @randyorton, let me know if you need backup next week. I think I'm free."

If one thinks, it would be wise for Orton and Owens to take help from Corbin. If anything, the latter will be hungry to prove himself, and that hunger could turn out to be useful.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Taking down a superstar like Brock Lesnar is never easy. However, The Bloodline managed to do it. Hence, it's more than obvious that The Beast Incarnate does not have the best memories associated with the faction. This is why Lesnar could return to help Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Given Triple H's mention that Lesnar was not gone from WWE during WrestleMania week, WWE could book him to return now. By helping Orton and Owens, Lesnar will be able to complete his face turn, which he hinted at when he shook and raised Cody Rhodes' hand at SummerSlam 2023.

#1. Rikishi

The one man who can potentially correct and guide Solo Sikoa on the right path is Rikishi. Until now, the Hall of Famer hasn't been involved in The Bloodline's story, but seeing his youngest son's behavior could force him to appear and right whatever has gone wrong.

In the coming weeks on SmackDown, WWE could book a segment between Rikishi and The Bloodline, which could lead to the former joining the side of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines happens.