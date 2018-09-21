Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Current Heels Who Were Better As Babyfaces

Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.91K   //    21 Sep 2018, 21:32 IST

Braun Strowm
Braun Strowman is currently a top heel at the moment

It is a norm in WWE to define each and every wrestler as heel or babyface. All the wrestlers make their character around this image.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There are some basic features that every heel has to adapt, like not caring about fans and using unfair means to win the matches almost every time.

But, there are some wrestlers who are natural in their role as heel or babyface, and when told to perform the other way round, they could not do justice to their character and their career starts taking a plunge.

Even now, there are some wrestlers who were brilliant when they were babyfaces, but since they have turned heel for the ongoing storyline, they are not doing so well. Let's look at the wrestlers who are at the moment playing a heel, but were better as babyfaces.

#3 Aiden English

Ent
Aiden English turned against Rusev by distracting him and thus costing him the United States Championship

In the most recent episode of Smackdown, Aiden English turned against Rusev by distracting him and thus costing him the United States Championship. English was with Rusev since the inauguration of the 'Rusev Day' and has made that gimmick what it is today.

I don't think fans would have been into this gimmick so much if it wasn't for Aiden, and I think we all can agree that Aiden is not one of the best wrestlers on the current roster.

When he part of the Rusev's team, he would at least get to be part of the show regularly. Now, when this feud will end between him and Rusev, he would be just another heel wrestler in the company with whom management would do nothing worthwhile.


English's run as a heel has not started yet, but going by the way Vince book such wrestlers, he would play a coward heel for a while and then get lost in the mix.

Unless WWE decides to book him with someone else like they did with Rusev, his career will only go downhill from here.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Braun Strowman
Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Wrestling is scripted, not fake
WWE: Five Incredible faces who were better as heels
RELATED STORY
5 greatest WWE babyfaces of all time 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE Does Not Book Babyfaces Well
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars who are natural heels
RELATED STORY
5 RAW Superstars who would do better on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
4 Heels that should not have aligned themselves with...
RELATED STORY
3 NBA stars who would make great WWE wrestlers
RELATED STORY
Who Does it Better? Episode 1: The Shield
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who are being overlooked by fans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us