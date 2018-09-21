3 Current Heels Who Were Better As Babyfaces

Braun Strowman is currently a top heel at the moment

It is a norm in WWE to define each and every wrestler as heel or babyface. All the wrestlers make their character around this image.

There are some basic features that every heel has to adapt, like not caring about fans and using unfair means to win the matches almost every time.

But, there are some wrestlers who are natural in their role as heel or babyface, and when told to perform the other way round, they could not do justice to their character and their career starts taking a plunge.

Even now, there are some wrestlers who were brilliant when they were babyfaces, but since they have turned heel for the ongoing storyline, they are not doing so well. Let's look at the wrestlers who are at the moment playing a heel, but were better as babyfaces.

#3 Aiden English

Aiden English turned against Rusev by distracting him and thus costing him the United States Championship

In the most recent episode of Smackdown, Aiden English turned against Rusev by distracting him and thus costing him the United States Championship. English was with Rusev since the inauguration of the 'Rusev Day' and has made that gimmick what it is today.

I don't think fans would have been into this gimmick so much if it wasn't for Aiden, and I think we all can agree that Aiden is not one of the best wrestlers on the current roster.

When he part of the Rusev's team, he would at least get to be part of the show regularly. Now, when this feud will end between him and Rusev, he would be just another heel wrestler in the company with whom management would do nothing worthwhile.

English's run as a heel has not started yet, but going by the way Vince book such wrestlers, he would play a coward heel for a while and then get lost in the mix.

Unless WWE decides to book him with someone else like they did with Rusev, his career will only go downhill from here.

