3 current WWE Superstars who are missing and the reason why

Dear fellow WWE fans: Tis the start of a brand new year. It's time to bid farewell to bad habits and make way for some New Year's resolutions you're sure not to break.

But most importantly of all, it's time to ponder the reasons and whereabouts of select WWE Superstars who've gone missing in action.

Just a quick heads up, though: If you're here specifically for Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Naomi, or Omos, you'll find nada.

There haven't been any updates on when The Viper or the seven-plus footer will return. In other news, Sasha/Mercedes and Naomi are either free agents, quietly still with World Wrestling Entertainment, or they've worked out some fancy forbidden door partnership with WWE and NJPW.

Regardless, here are a few WWE Superstars who've gone AWOL for reasons you may or may not have known.

#3. NXT UK alumni Doudrop

Whether you know her by her current ring name or you'd rather call her by the name Piper Niven, there's no denying that she has the potential to excel.

All that being said, the last paragraph was taken much more seriously by fans when the former Niven was a member of the NXT UK roster. Back then, she was known for her wrestling skills. Then came her call-up, and after that she became Eva Marie's whipping girl. Somewhere between the call-up and the Eva alliance, Piper transformed into Doudrop.

The NXT UK alumni would soon get some measure of revenge on Marie, and while she hasn't reverted back to her previous name, she's no longer booked to be Eva's stooge anymore.

When you think about it like that, does the name change really matter?

Though it was initially believed to be a visa problem, Doudrop clarified that this was updated in April. Prior to this clarification, she revealed that she hadn't been feeling well, but she was starting to recover.

#2. Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

Following his legendary run in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa officially became a main roster mainstay last year via attacking (rather randomly) Mustafa Ali.

Though it wasn't made clear at the time, Ciampa and The Miz would soon form an alliance that could best be described as a fairly odd pairing.

As of January 2023, this unholy alliance of mixed-match buffoonery has not yet split up. This might have something to do with Tommaso sadly getting sidelined with an injury during the latter part of 2022.

Here's to hoping the former NXT Champion returns, attacks The Miz, and exposes him for the tool we've all come to know and hate... or love?

#1. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah

Given her size, it might be easy for some to believe that Aliyah's sole purpose in being a WWE Superstar amounts to nothing more than being an enhancement talent who gets squashed by her more imposing rivals.

Luckily for her, this hasn't been the case. She's a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and currently holds the record for the fastest victory in WWE history over Natalya.

If you're wondering why you haven't seen Toronto's very own on your TV screen since September, it's sadly due to injuries she sustained during her match involving Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez.

