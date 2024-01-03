3 directions for Becky Lynch following devastating loss to Nia Jax on WWE RAW: Day 1

Over the last few months, Becky Lynch has been a workhorse in WWE. From feuding with a legend like Trish Stratus, to putting over new talent like Tiffany Stratton, the Irish wrestler has done a commendable job in the Stamford-based promotion. However, recently Lynch suffered a minor setback on RAW.

On WWE RAW: Day 1 2024, Becky Lynch faced Nia Jax in a much anticipated singles match. While Lynch did have her moments, Jax was able to overpower her and register a win. Naturally, Lynch's defeat led to disappointment for her and every fan who supported her.

In this article, we will look at three directions for Becky Lynch following her loss on RAW Day 1:

#3. Becky Lynch could return to NXT

When Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship in 2023, she received a huge pop from the WWE Universe. During her time as the Women's Champion of the brand, Lynch received great praise for the work she put in. Hence, The Lass Kicker could always return to the former black and gold brand.

In doing so, not only will Lynch be able to re-discover herself, but she will also help WWE in a huge way. As per reports from last year, WWE plans on building NXT as a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown. Hence, having Lynch compete on it could work wonders for the promotion.

#2. Win the Royal Rumble

While it's only been a few months since Becky Lynch lost the NXT Women's Championship, given the much decorated athlete she is, she would definitely want to win a title again. Therefore, Lynch could shift her focus from Nia Jax and focus on the upcoming Royal Rumble.

By winning the match, Lynch could choose to face a champion of her choice, along with a great spot at WrestleMania 40. Given she has already won the Royal Rumble once, replicating the same again won't be as difficult for The Irish Lass Kicker.

#1. Rematch with Nia Jax

Since making her debut in WWE, Lynch has been known for her fighting spirit. Despite facing setbacks in her career, Lynch has always managed to get back on track. Hence, it would be hard to believe that she wouldn't want to face Nia Jax in a rematch.

In the coming weeks on WWE RAW, or at Royal Rumble, The Man could look to get a rematch against Jax. If WWE does book this rematch, fans can expect Lynch to give it her all to register a win and set the record right.