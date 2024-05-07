3 directions for Bron Breakker after his meeting with Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker is one of the most exciting talents on the current WWE roster. Since making his debut for the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, Breakker has been a part of several great moments. From winning the NXT Championship to debuting on the main roster, his run until now has been good.

Recently, the 26-year-old was part of the WWE Draft, and he got dressed for RAW. On the recent episode of the red brand, Breakker was seen questioning RAW GM Adam Pearce about why he wasn't included in the King of the Ring tournament. Pearce responded to this by inviting him to his office for a meeting.

Here's a look at three directions for Bron Breakker following his meeting with Adam Pearce:

#3. Bron Breakker can feud against Sheamus

In his matches on the main roster until now, Bron Breakker hasn't faced formidable names. That's one of the main reasons he was able to win dominantly. However, if Breakker wants to make a name for himself, he has to prove his worth against top stars in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 26-year-old can enter a rivalry with Sheamus since they both are on RAW. A feud against The Celtic Warrior can teach Breakker plenty, and the Irish superstar can play a pivotal role in putting him over.

#2. Challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Based on how WWE has booked him until now, it's clear the promotion has massive plans with Bron Breakker. If that's the case, one of the best things Triple H can do is put the former NXT Champion in a feud for the singles title. Since he is on RAW, the 26-year-old would have to face Sami Zayn.

While a rivalry against Zayn can teach Breakker a lot, a potential victory against the Candian will make him one of the biggest stars of the red brand.

#1. Rivalry against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has established itself as one of the most dominant factions on Monday Night RAW. Hence, anyone who feuds against them and does well in that rivalry is bound to achieve success in the Stamford-based promotion. This is something Bron Breakker can do.

The 26-year-old made his Men's Royal Rumble Match debut earlier this year, where his impressive performance was cut short by Dominik Mysterio. Following his elimination, Breakker declared during an interview that he wasn't done with The Judgment Day. Hence, WWE has a great opportunity to capitalize on the existing heat between him and Dirty Dom and carve a rivalry out of it.

