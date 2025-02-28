3 directions for CM Punk if he doesn't win at Elimination Chamber

CM Punk is one of the major stars set to participate in the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber in Canada. Although he is one of the favorites to win the match, he is not guaranteed to walk out as the victor. Still, there could be other avenues for him at WrestleMania 41 if he doesn't face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will occur at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, this weekend. Four matches have been announced for the upcoming premium live event, two of which are the titular Chamber matches from the Men's and Women's divisions.

On the men's side, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and CM Punk are set to compete to decide who will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If The Best in the World fails to win his upcoming match, there could be other directions for him on the Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three directions for CM Punk if he fails to win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#3. CM Punk could revisit a personal feud with another Elimination Chamber opponent

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Punk is one of the superstars fans are predicting will win the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, another name that is being discussed as the victor is John Cena. Still, there's also the possibility that both men will fail to win, especially with a stacked participant list.

If both men fail to win their upcoming premium live event match, there's the option of them feuding with each other instead. They had an intense feud in the 2010s that featured the notorious Pipebomb from The Second City Saint. Running it back for one last time, especially after Cena simply declared his spot at the Chamber since he was filming a movie, could be one of the main factors of Punk's anger toward him.

Ad

#2. Logan Paul and CM Punk have been at odds since Royal Rumble 2025

Ad

Before the 2025 Royal Rumble, Punk mocked Kevin Owens for losing to Logan Paul last year. The comment didn't sit well with The Maverick, who ended up eliminating The Second City Saint at the previous premium live event.

Both men have confronted each other on RAW in the past. Tension is already present, and it could be added when they enter the Chamber, making a match at The Show of Shows possible.

Ad

#1. WrestleMania 41 might get a major Triple-Threat Match

Ad

If not against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, another feud that has been teased for Punk is a Triple Threat with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at 'Mania. This idea was formed following their brawl at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Punk has a history with Rollins and Reigns. If this is the planned feud for him after Chamber, then the lead-up to WrestleMania 41 will be nothing short of intense promos and personal exchanges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback