3 Directions for LA Knight after losing at Crown Jewel

LA Knight competed in his first-ever main event match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live event, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Despite demonstrating tremendous effort, the match culminated in victory for The Tribal Chief, aided by Jimmy Uso.

However, as The Megastar's stock is on the rise despite the loss, let's discuss three directions for Knight following Crown Jewel.

#3. LA Knight could initiate his pursuit of the United States Championship

One potential direction for Knight could involve his challenging of the United States Championship following his defeat against Roman Reigns. Given that The Megastar experienced the loss due to a distraction from Jimmy Uso, it appears that the company might be inclined to safeguard his position despite the outcome of the match.

This development creates an opportunity for LA Knight to set his sights on the United States Championship. It is worth noting that Logan Paul bagged the US Title by dethroning Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. A potential matchup between The Maverick and The Megastar would likely favor LA Knight, considering Logan Paul's status as a part-time performer in the company.

#2. LA Knight could be part of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series 2023

Another potential direction for The Megastar could involve his participation as part of Team SmackDown in the lead-up to the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live event. The company has already revealed that this year's Survivor Series will again feature the WarGames match concept.

Given the initial conflicts between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, it seems likely that a match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown will materialize for brand supremacy. Following his recent defeat, Knight might find himself aligned with the blue brand in its clash against WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW.

#1. Knight could kick off a rivalry with Kevin Owens

Another potential avenue for The Megastar's storyline post his defeat at Crown Jewel could involve a feud with Kevin Owens. The Prize Fighter recently returned to SmackDown as part of the trade that sent Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. Despite his return to the blue brand, Owens is yet to engage in a high-profile rivalry with any other superstar.

A feud between Knight and Owens could prove to be an effective method of showcasing both stars on Friday Nights. Additionally, a confrontation with KO might pave the way for a potential villainous turn for the former Universal Champion in the near future.

