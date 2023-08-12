3 directions for Solo Sikoa in his brothers' feud 

On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa has been active in the feud between his brothers. While Sikoa has sided with Reigns despite tension between the two, the spotlight in this feud is not on The Enforcer. As a matter of fact, Sikoa is yet to do something impactful to add to the story. However, that could change in the coming weeks.

WWE could use Sikoa to create a major impact in the ongoing feud between his brothers. This can also lead to the 30-year-old potentially standing on his own on Friday Night SmackDown.

In this article, we are going to look at three ways in which Solo Sikoa can create an impact on the feud between his brothers:

#3. Solo Sikoa goes on an independent run

Regardless of the differences between The Bloodline, at the end of the day, they are all family. While Sikoa is currently in alliance with Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso are his real brothers. This is one reason Sikoa could refuse to be a part of this feud and explore an independent path for himself on SmackDown.

If WWE is looking to end the storyline of The Bloodline, this is the best possible way to do it. Because if Sikoa is out of the feud and The Bloodline, WWE could potentially book a triple threat match between Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey. This match could mark the perfect end of this story.

#2. Teams up with the Usos against Roman Reigns

In terms of causing hurt, Jimmy and Jey are even. While Jimmy caused the bigger damage, Jey got his revenge on SmackDown this week. If the brothers can get over their differences and come together, they could be a massive threat to Roman Reigns and his run as The Tribal Chief.

To further add to their strength, Solo Sikoa could also join them. At SummerSlam 2023, Sikoa was enraged by Reigns after the latter speared him accidentally. While it felt as if The Enforcer would turn his back, he did not. However, this is not the first time Sikoa has teased a betrayal, and hence, it won't be a surprise to see him want to end Reigns' run.

#1. Calls his father Rikishi

For quite a while now, Rikishi has been teasing a return to WWE. While it is obvious he would make his return to be a part of The Bloodline story, many wondered what role he would play in it. The one possible angle is Solo Sikoa calling in Rikishi to solve the feud between The Usos.

At the end of the day, Rikishi is the father of The Usos, and his words will have to be taken seriously by Jimmy and Jey. A potential resolution to the dispute between the two brothers could lead to Rikishi guiding them and Sikoa to end Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief.

While all these angles are speculative, it will be interesting to see how WWE goes forward with this story. Regardless of which outcome they choose, the Stamford-based promotion must look to make Sikoa a major part of this feud, so that it can benefit him in his career.

