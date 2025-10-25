3 Female WWE stars who could join Damian Priest against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega

Following his massive WWE United States Championship victory last week on SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov defended his title for the first time, continuing Sami Zayn's tradition of open challenges. Aleister Black, who is now officially linked with his wife, Zelina Vega, on-screen, answered the challenge to earn his first gold since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.Black and Dragunov had a back-and-forth contest. However, things changed when Damian Priest, whom the Dutchman had previously defeated in a Last Man Standing Match, interfered.Priest's distraction worked perfectly for Black, and Ilja capitalized on the moment, executed his finisher, and retained his title. The former Judgment Day member attacked the 40-year-old, but Vega saved her husband again, which subtly confirms that to beat Black clean, the former champion needs a female by his side to take care of Vega.In this article, we will examine three female stars who could join The Archer of Infamy against Aleister and Zelina.#1. Former WWE Women's World ChampionThe Archer of Infamy might get help from the ex-Women's World Champion and former faction teammate, his Terror Twin, Rhea Ripley, against Black and his wife on Friday Night SmackDown.Mami and Priest share a strong on-screen bond and have teamed up before to take on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The Terror Twins might reunite again to stop Vega and Black.#2. His alleged girlfriendThere have been rumors about Damian dating NXT's Lola Vice for some time, and the two are seen spending quality time together and even sharing heartwarming posts for each other. Lola has already hinted at joining Priest against Black and his wife through her cryptic post on X/Twitter. Vice could shockingly appear on WWE SmackDown next week to hunt Zelina Vega, who has been standing in Damian's way to beat the Dutchman.#3. Another top woman on SmackDownMichin and Vega had a long history as allies, as they were both faces of the blue brand, but now Zelina is a completely different person alongside her husband.The 36-year-old WWE SmackDown diva isn't involved in any storyline right now. So, she might team up with Priest to face Vega so he could handle his business with Black.