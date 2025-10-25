  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 3 Female WWE stars who could join Damian Priest against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega

3 Female WWE stars who could join Damian Priest against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 25, 2025 06:48 GMT
Damian Priest is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; Lola Vice
Damian Priest is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion! (Credits: WWE.com & Lola Vice's X)

Following his massive WWE United States Championship victory last week on SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov defended his title for the first time, continuing Sami Zayn's tradition of open challenges. Aleister Black, who is now officially linked with his wife, Zelina Vega, on-screen, answered the challenge to earn his first gold since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Black and Dragunov had a back-and-forth contest. However, things changed when Damian Priest, whom the Dutchman had previously defeated in a Last Man Standing Match, interfered.

Priest's distraction worked perfectly for Black, and Ilja capitalized on the moment, executed his finisher, and retained his title. The former Judgment Day member attacked the 40-year-old, but Vega saved her husband again, which subtly confirms that to beat Black clean, the former champion needs a female by his side to take care of Vega.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

In this article, we will examine three female stars who could join The Archer of Infamy against Aleister and Zelina.

#1. Former WWE Women's World Champion

The Archer of Infamy might get help from the ex-Women's World Champion and former faction teammate, his Terror Twin, Rhea Ripley, against Black and his wife on Friday Night SmackDown.

Mami and Priest share a strong on-screen bond and have teamed up before to take on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The Terror Twins might reunite again to stop Vega and Black.

Ad

#2. His alleged girlfriend

There have been rumors about Damian dating NXT's Lola Vice for some time, and the two are seen spending quality time together and even sharing heartwarming posts for each other.

Lola has already hinted at joining Priest against Black and his wife through her cryptic post on X/Twitter. Vice could shockingly appear on WWE SmackDown next week to hunt Zelina Vega, who has been standing in Damian's way to beat the Dutchman.

Ad
Ad

#3. Another top woman on SmackDown

Michin and Vega had a long history as allies, as they were both faces of the blue brand, but now Zelina is a completely different person alongside her husband.

The 36-year-old WWE SmackDown diva isn't involved in any storyline right now. So, she might team up with Priest to face Vega so he could handle his business with Black.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications