3 feuds that could begin on WWE SmackDown: The Bloodline's new rival, another WarGames match?

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is poised to lay the groundwork for the upcoming Premium Live Event, Survivor Series 2023. Following the recently concluded Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, this show is expected to generate new and fresh rivalries on the blue brand.

With that being said, let's discuss three feuds that could be initiated from tonight's edition of the blue brand.

#3. AJ Styles vs The Bloodline could start from tonight's WWE SmackDown

One potential feud that could kick off this edition of Friday Nights is the rivalry between AJ Styles and The Bloodline. The Phenomenal One is currently advertised for tonight's SmackDown at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Notably, the last time Styles appeared on television, he was subject to a backstage assault by members of the Samoan faction, setting the stage for Styles to potentially confront The Bloodline upon his return on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

This burgeoning rivalry between Styles and The Bloodline could eventually lead to a singles clash between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the near future.

#2. Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul for US title

Another feud that could kick off on tonight's edition of SmackDown is a potential rivalry between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul for the United States Championship. The scenario that might unfold on tonight's show could involve The Prizefighter confronting The Maverick and ultimately issuing a challenge for the US title.

Reports from a few weeks back have already hinted at a potential feud between Owens and Paul. If this scenario unfolds, the ideal location for their clash might be this year's Survivor Series 2023.

#1. Team Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL for WarGames

Another potential feud that could kick off on tonight's WWE SmackDown may stem from the aftermath of the Crown Jewel WWE Women's Championship match, where Kairi Sane made a surprise comeback to assist IYO Sky against Bianca Belair.

The potential scenario for tonight's show might involve Bianca Belair confronting Damage CTRL due to the controversial ending at Crown Jewel. This confrontation could escalate into a brawl, with some babyface stars, such as Charlotte Flair, coming to the aid of the EST of WWE against the villainous faction.

As Adam Pearce already announced the Men's WarGames match on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, it's definitely possible that the Women's WarGames match will be announced from the SmackDown side, potentially featuring Team Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL.

