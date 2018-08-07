3 feuds for Brock Lesnar if he stays after SummerSlam 2018

Reigns and Lesnar are set to collide for the Universal title at SummerSlam

In SummerSlam, we are going to witness Lesnar vs Reigns for the fourth time and once again they are going to cross each other's path. Even though the fans are very angry at the WWE because these two superstars have already parted ways many times, in the past.

However, things that happened last week on Monday Night Raw, changed the minds of some wrestling fans.

In the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW, it will be known whether this match is going to be the best match of SummerSlam or not.

According to the rumors, Lesnar is going to leave the WWE after losing his title at the SummerSlam, as he challenged UFC star Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. But he cannot fight in the UFC until January because of the ban USADA made against him.

So Lesnar might stay with the company for some more months and we might see one more match at Survivor Series, before his departure from the company.

Today in this article, we are going to take a look at three feuds for Brock Lesnar if he stays after SummerSlam 2018.

#3 Braun Strowman

Strowman could cash-in his Money In The Bank contract on Lesnar

Ever since Braun Strowman won the 2018 Money In The Bank briefcase, rumors started buzzing around that soon he will become the next Universal champion of the WWE.

However, a few weeks ago, Kevin Owens demanded a match with Strowman with a stipulation that if the Monster among Men loses his match in any way, then he will be stripped of his Money In The Bank contract.

Immediately, RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon confirmed the match to take place at the SummerSlam and she also agreed for the stipulation Owens added.

Let's assume that Strowman defeated Owens at SummerSlam and now, during the Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match or after the bout, he comes and cash-in his contract on Lesnar and comes out victorious as the new Universal champion.

After losing his championship, Lesnar can ask for a rematch for the title. This will allow WWE to confirm this match for Survivor Series. They can also add Roman Reigns in this match to make it a triple threat.

