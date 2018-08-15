3 Feuds WWE can book Dean Ambrose in after SummerSlam

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.40K // 15 Aug 2018, 01:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose is back

It was on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that the moment finally arrived when we got to see the highly awaited return of "The Lunatic Fringe" Dean Ambrose.

Last year, in the month of December, Ambrose sustained a triceps injury during a match, and the WWE subsequently reported that he'll likely miss 9 months of in-ring action. As regards the WWE's storylines, Ambrose was written off the promotion's TV programming after a backstage beat-down at the hands of then-RAW Superstar Samoa Joe.

Over the past few months, fans and experts alike speculated the return date of Ambrose--only to time and again be proven wrong by the WWE. In fact, the belief was that the former WWE Champion would return on the RAW after SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the WWE could perhaps have a swerve in store for the WWE Universe, and have Ambrose make a surprise return at this Sunday's SummerSlam PPV event. Nevertheless, the WWE chose to bring back Ambrose on the SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW--serving as an ally for his Shield brethren Seth Rollins.

The WWE has confirmed that while Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will have "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre in his corner for his title defense against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Rollins will have "The Lunatic Fringe" Dean Ambrose in his corner for the same.

Finally, on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ambrose returned to the ring with a new look. Now that Ambrose has returned to the WWE, the professional wrestling community is curious as to whom the eccentric Shield member could feud with.

Today, we take a look at 3 potential feuds for Dean Ambrose after SummerSlam 2018--

#3 Drew McIntyre

McIntrye could feud with Ambrose

There is no doubt that Drew McIntyre will have a bright career in the WWE from this point moving forward. Bear in mind, that McIntyre was released from the WWE a few years ago--however, the Scotsman truly reinvented himself, performed for NXT last year, and aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler on RAW earlier this year.

How Ambrose can start his feud with McIntyre: It was this past Monday night on RAW that we were informed by the WWE about Dolph Ziggler being accompanied by Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins by Dean Ambrose respectively for Ziggler and Rollins' all-important IC title match.

The showdown is set to transpire at SummerSlam, and it goes without saying that the returning Ambrose will play a pivotal role in the matchup.

Additionally, McIntyre--being the cunning heel that he is--will probably manage to get in several cheap-shots on Rollins, during the latter's IC title match against Ziggler. Ambrose could perhaps help to even the odds, so to speak, by fending off McIntyre and helping Rollins defeat Ziggler.

This in turn could serve as a more than logical reason for Ambrose to start a feud with "The Scottish Terminator". On the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW, Ambrose could attack McIntyre and make a statement with a beat-down of the beast that is Drew McIntyre.

1 / 3 NEXT