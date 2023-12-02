3 first-time-ever matches WWE can book at Royal Rumble 2024

After a successful Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE's next big Premium Live Event will come in January 2024, when the promotion hosts the Royal Rumble at the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida. The PLE will take place on January 27, 2024.

Until now, only Cody Rhodes has declared himself for the Rumble. But in the coming weeks, more additions can be made. While the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will be thrilling as usual, there are other matches WWE could book to make this event memorable.

In this article, we will look at three matches Triple H can book to make Royal Rumble 2024 one of the best Premium Live Events ever.

#3. WWE can book Imperium vs DIY & The Miz

On Monday Night RAW, Gunther is actively involved in a rivalry against The Miz. While the Austrian did beat Miz at Survivor Series, it seems the feud is going to continue. On the other hand, Gunther's teammates are involved in a feud against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY.

Hence, at Royal Rumble 2024, WWE can make history by booking a match between Imperium and The Miz & DIY for the first time. Given the talents involved in this contest, the WWE Universe can expect a great match filled with great action and storytelling.

#2. Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens

Since Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, he has yet to be involved in a feud on SmackDown. While Paul has many options available, who could be better than Kevin Owens to start a feud with?

In fact, some time ago during an episode of SmackDown, WWE teased a match between the two. Hence, heading into Royal Rumble 2024, fans will be delighted to see a feud between Owens and Paul. Given their skills, the rivalry will be packed with action and great promos.

#1. The Bloodline vs Legacy

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, Randy Orton has constantly spoken about seeking revenge on The Bloodline. While doing the same is possible, The Viper will have to form a faction if he desires to face the heel faction. Hence, there is a chance wrestling fans might see the revival of Legacy 2.0.

Randy Orton can recruit Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to Legacy 2.0, and the trio can then face The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. While this potential match at the Rumble would be great, it could also lead to a rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Which new feuds do you think WWE could kickstart before the Rumble? Sound off in the comments below.

