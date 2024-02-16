3 former champions to help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to collide with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While The Tribal Chief has The Bloodline and The Rock, who surprisingly turned heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, by his side, The American Nightmare does not have anyone to stand with him. However, that could change as WWE could align three former champions with Rhodes.

The superstars in question are Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed Seth Rollins extend his support to Cody Rhodes. The Visionary declared that he would be The American Nightmare's "shield" in his war against The Rock and Reigns.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso is currently involved in a feud with Gunther on Monday Night RAW. The former Bloodline member will challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of the red brand. However, given his past with the Roman Reigns-led faction, Main Event Jey Uso could join forces with Cody to bring down The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn is another name who has had a history with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. Hence, it would not be surprising if the creative team aligned the former Honorary Uce with The American Nightmare.

The Rock sent a message to Cody Rhodes on behalf of himself and Roman Reigns

The Rock recently took to social media to send a message to Cody Rhodes on behalf of himself and Roman Reigns.

In his post, The Great One fired verbal volleys at The American Nightmare before sending a stern warning to him.

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You f****d around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief #KillersInTheJungle #Bloodline #WrestleMania @wwe @tkogrp @romanreigns," The Rock shared.

Check out The Rock's original Instagram post here.

While The Brahma Bull was rumored to face Reigns at WrestleMania XL this year, he turned heel to join forces with The Tribal Chief. Rumor has it that fans could witness a massive tag team match with the real-life cousins taking on Rhodes and Rollins. Will that be the case? Only time will tell.

Do you want Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

