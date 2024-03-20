3 former champions must help Cody Rhodes if The Bloodline attacks him on WWE SmackDown 

Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face with his WrestleMania 40 opponent and The Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This came to fruition after Paul Heyman challenged The American Nightmare to show up on the blue brand alone.

While Heyman has promised that The Bloodline won't interfere in the segment, history has shown us on numerous occasions that The Bloodline can't be trusted. Hence, three former champions, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins need to be in Cody's corner in case things go south on Friday night.

While Seth Rollins is already involved in an angle with The Rock and Reigns, Main Event Jey has an ongoing feud with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. The twin brothers will collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton has his reasons for getting involved. The Legend Killer has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns. As fans must be aware, The Viper was on the shelf for more than eighteen months due to an injury suffered at the hands of The Bloodline. Moreover, Orton also shares a good bond with Cody. Hence, The Apex Predator helping his former 'Legacy' partner makes sense.

Wrestling veteran wasn't impressed with Cody Rhodes' promo against The Rock on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW to cut a hard-hitting promo. The American Nightmare targeted The Rock, taking several shots at The Great One. However, a section of WWE fans and critics weren't amused by Rhodes' promo, including wrestling veteran Bully Ray.

Speaking on Busted Open, the veteran shared his honest take on the promo.

"Here's the reason I'm giving it a five: I didn't love it; I didn't hate it; it was right in the middle. You have an uber babyface cutting a promo days after The Rock talked about his mother, and the only thing you can tell me is that you liked the curses? Not good if you're the babyface!'' he said.

Following his verbal attack on The Final Boss on RAW, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

