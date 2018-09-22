3 Former WWE Wrestlers Who Look Very Different Without "The Juice"

Many former WWE wrestlers are looking quite noticeably smaller or less defined without the juice

As long as professional wrestling has been around, steroid usage, otherwise known to some as "the juice", has run rampant in the business.

Back in the old days, the WWE desired their Superstars to appear "larger than life", and a chiseled physique was almost mandatory if a wrestler had any ambition of making it to the top of Vince McMahon's empire -- Vince definitely pushed larger-built wrestlers to the moon over smaller natural performers.

Of course, you have the odd exceptions like Rey Mysterio, Mick Foley among a couple others...

However, the majority of the WWE locker room between the 80s and early-mid 2000s was on "the juice", and at the time, steroids were just another aspect of sports entertainment. Thankfully with time and research, wrestlers have become educated on the severe negative side effects of growth enhancements, and for the most part, the business is now steroid-free.

The WWE have made lots of headway in preventing "the juice" being used backstage, as their Wellness Policy has basically prevented and curbed any such usage -- the wrestlers of today are far healthier than those of the past.

Having said that, considering 90% of WWE Superstars before 2008 were on the juice, as you might expect, some of those said former WWE stars are looking rather different without that extra buff and muscle. Today, we will look at 3 former WWE wrestlers who look very different without the juice (and yes, their past usage has been well documented) -- of course, getting up their in age also speeds up the transformation and loss of muscle mass...

#3 Scott Steiner

"Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner was always regarded for his enormous muscle mass...

Scott Steiner was always renowned for his insanely ripped physique throughout his career in sports entertainment, and Steiner's incredible size can largely be credited for his rise to to the top of the business -- and eventually, to the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

It was clear Scott was utilizing "the juice" in the old days to help his growth occur quicker and his make his results bigger, but since leaving the WWE, he has slowly but surely lost most of his once impressive muscle mass.

Of course, Scott Steiner is no young man anymore, because at age 56, we simply cannot expect "Big Poppa Pump" to be looking exactly like he did back in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

However, it's also evident that he has since come off the juice since departing WWE, and this was undoubtedly a smart call on his part.

Using the juice for a prolonged period of time (in many wrestlers' case years) is extremely harmful for one's body, and it definitely does cause severe health problems later on in life if the usage isn't nixed well in advance -- just look at wrestlers such as Lex Luger and Dynamite Kid.

