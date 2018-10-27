3 Huge WWE stars set to miss time through injury

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 680 // 27 Oct 2018, 10:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bliss is set to miss Evolution

As we approach the latter stages of 2018, the WWE has a large number of wrestlers that are out of action. Injuries are of course a common occurrence in wrestling and the WWE does not have the advantage of giving wrestlers weeks off to rest like in Ring of Honor and Impact

Notable long-term injuries include Jason Jordan and Fandango, however, the company has suffered a number of recent injuries, and some have flown under the radar. This list will look at the most recent injuries that wrestlers in the company have suffered, and provide the current timescale of when they are expected back.

#3 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe recently feuded with his old friend AJ Styles

After concluding his longtime feud with AJ Styles, fans were excited to see what Samoa Joe would be up to next. Any plans for Samoa Joe have however been temporarily halted as this week it was reported that the 39-year-old is now out of action through injury.

This was a big blow for Smackdown as Joe is currently one of the biggest stars on the show. We currently have no update or information on his injury, however, some sites have speculated that his sudden departure means that he is dealing with a concussion-related injury. This could mean that Joe will miss the majority of November, as Sasha Banks was recently instructed to rest for a month as she recovered.

#2 Alexa Bliss

Bliss has an unspecified injury

As arguably the second biggest name in the RAW women's roster, the WWE were understandably desperate to have Alexa Bliss feature on it's first ever all women's pay-per-view. The wrestler was this week rumoured to appear at the Evolution PPV, however, she has now been ruled out of the event.

Bliss has of course been missing due to an arm injury over the past few weeks, and when she briefly returned, she quickly sustained a second injury. The nature of the new injury has attracted conflicting reports, some claiming a broken nose whilst others say it's a concussion. While we won't know the extent of the injury until the WWE provides details, Bliss' may still make an appearance at Evolution, however, it now seems it will definitely not be in a wrestling role.

1 / 2 NEXT