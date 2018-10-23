3 instant storyline changes that will happen after Roman Reigns' unfortunate exit

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.87K // 23 Oct 2018, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns will return

Roman Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal title on Monday Night RAW after admitting his battle with Leukemia. In one of the most emotional nights ever on WWE, Roman Reigns stepped down as the Universal Champion, taking time off from wrestling to continue his 11-year-old fight with Cancer.

It was a moist show all round, and everybody was shocked at the revelation, but harder times are ahead for the company to replace someone like Roman Reigns, who had primarily become the face of the company. It will definitely be hard to find the next wrestler who can fill Reigns' shoes, and bring star power to the red brand.

WWE has been criticised repeatedly over Roman Reigns' relentless push, but now that The Big Dog won't be hitting the ring anytime soon, and his return lies in jeopardy, WWE has to make things right.

It will be a huge task for the company, and WWE Creative will have to make some instant changes to their pre-planned storylines after the unfortunate exit.

Here are 5 instant storyline changes that might happen in WWE after Roman Reigns' unfortunate exit.

#1 The Universal Championship saga

The Big Dog

It was already stated by many wrestling critiques and rumors flying on the internet about how Reigns' title run was going to be a long one. After suffering endless defeats and beat-downs at the hands of The Beast, Roman Reigns finally clinched the Universal title at SummerSlam.

With The Shield's reunion, and The Big Dog's defense of his Universal title at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, the result of the match was quite clear, but now that the match has been converted to a singles' showdown between The Monster Among Men and The Beast, it makes things a little harder for WWE.

The Crown Jewel match was supposedly going to be Lesnar's rematch after his loss to Roman Reigns. Since it was already made clear by WWE and Paul Heyman that Lesnar had returned for a pay day at Crown Jewel, one wonders if The Beast is here to stay.

1 / 3 NEXT